Bulldogs dominate Vanderbilt to win their first national title.

Mississippi State Baseball has finally climbed the mountain on their 12th try at the College World Series. Omaha was overtaken by a raucous Bulldog Nation as Chris Lemonis and the MSU Bulldogs won the third game against Vanderbilt. Will Bednar led the way with 6 innings of shutout pitching in the 9-0 victory as the Dawgs steadily put runs on the scoreboard throughout the game.

Overcoming an NCAA decision that disqualified NC State over COVID protocols and gave their opponent, Vanderbilt, essentially an unearned days rest, the Bulldogs dropped the first game but came roaring back to dominate the next two games.

Led by lights out defense, the offense Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen and dominant pitching performances from Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined for a one hit shutout, the Bulldogs left no doubt. Vanderbilt’s defense particularly faltered on both Tuesday and Wednesday and MSU took full advantage.

This is the first NCAA national championship for Mississippi State in any sport.