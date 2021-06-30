The investment is in response to metal building materials supply needs.

Metal fabricator Viking Metal has located metal building materials manufacturing operations in Philadelphia. The project is a $908,000 corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Mississippi’s economy, and I commend Barry Clark and the team at Viking Metal for locating these new operations and new jobs in Philadelphia,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “When Mississippians choose to open businesses here at home, it is the greatest testament to our supportive business environment and skilled, hard-working citizens.”

Viking Metal was started by General Contractor Barry Clark in response to metal building materials supply issues. The company now manufactures high-quality metal materials in house, including siding, roofing and trim for buildings, shops, barns and houses.

“I would like to extend a sincere thank you to the city of Philadelphia, David Vowell and the Community Development Partnership team, East Central Planning and Development District, Building Official Jay Eakes, the Mississippi Development Authority and Gov. Tate Reeves,” Viking Metal CEO Barry Clark said. “This project has been a dream come true, and we are excited to be open in Philadelphia, Mississippi.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements.

“Manufacturers, large and small, drive community economies throughout the state, including in Philadelphia,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “Viking Metal’s new Neshoba County operations will provide over a dozen great jobs for the area’s workforce, which in turn will have a lasting positive impact on the region’s economy. MDA appreciates the Community Development Partnership of Neshoba County for working to bring this project full-circle.”

The city of Philadelphia has provided a lease-purchase agreement for Viking Metal to lease the city-owned building with the option to purchase from the city. The city also has supplied financial support for the project.

“We want to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, city of Philadelphia, Wells-Lamont, East Central Planning and Development District and City Building Official Jay Eakes for working with Barry and Viking Metal to complete this project,” said Community Development Partnership President David Vowell.

###

Release from MDA.