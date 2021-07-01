The Mississippi Congressman serves as the Chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee.

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson has been named the chairman of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the events of January 6th that saw a breach of U.S. Capitol Security.

The other Congressmen from Mississippi, all Republicans, opposed the creation of this committee.

“I am firmly opposing Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee to ‘investigate’ the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) said. “Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee is set up to operate more like the partisan impeachment process than a real investigation, and it will only be used to attack the political opponents of the Democratic Party.”

The Speaker has the authority to appoint the 13 members of the committee. However, five of those picks are to be made in consultation with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

All of the members appointed by Pelosi are Democrats, with the one exception being Wyoming Republican Congresswomen Liz Cheney.

Thanks to @SpeakerPelosi for appointing me as Chair of the House select committee. The American people deserve to know what happened on Jan 6. #January6thCommission pic.twitter.com/OPDmN6M8xt — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) July 1, 2021

Republican leader McCarthy told the press today that Cheney did not come to him for the appointment.

“It would seem to me, since I didn’t hear from her, maybe she’s closer to [Pelosi] than us. I don’t know,” McCarthy said.

Cheney was booted from her leadership position in the House Republican caucus following her constant criticism of former President Donald Trump. She was one of only two Republicans to support this select committee, the other being Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger, also an outspoken critic of Trump.

Given the vote by Republicans, it remains unclear whether McCarthy will appoint any Republican members to this select committee.

Congressman Thompson released the following statement Thursday afternoon after being named the select committee chairman:

“I deep appreciate the responsibility the Speaker has placed in my hands to ensure the January 6th domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol is thoroughly and properly investigated. The Select Committee named today is uniquely focused on delivering a definitive accounting of the attack—an undertaking so vital to guarding against future attacks. The Select Committee has the same functions and purposes as the Commission that we tried to create – and Senate Republicans sadly blocked.

“I am confident that with Members that share our commitment to follow the facts where they lead, this Select Committee can deliver the answers the American people are seeking. I still have hope that, like after the 9/11 attacks, we can come together in a bipartisan way to investigate this attack on our citadel of democracy and ensure it never happens again.

“I welcome my Democratic and Republican colleagues that have already been named to the Select Committee. Now, let’s get to work.”

According to the House parameters for the committee, it must (1) conduct an investigation of the relevant facts and circumstances relating to the attack on the Capitol; (2) identify, review, and evaluate the causes of and the lessons learned from this attack; and (3) submit a report containing findings, conclusions, and recommendations to prevent future acts of violence, domestic terrorism, and domestic violent extremism, and to improve the security of the U.S. Capitol Complex and other American democratic institutions.

Pelosi’s committee will be given the power of subpoena, and is not bound to a deadline within which to present findings. It also does not need Senate concurrence as it is to be done within the scope of the lower chamber.