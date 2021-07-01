Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi State Baseball has finally climbed the mountain on their 12th try at the College World Series. Omaha was overtaken by a raucous Bulldog Nation as Chris Lemonis and the MSU Bulldogs won the third game against Vanderbilt. Will Bednar led the way with 6 innings of shutout pitching in the 9-0 victory as the Dawgs steadily put runs on the scoreboard throughout the game.

Dozens of Mississippi laws will go into effect on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Take a look at some of the most talked about bills of the 2021 session and how these new or revised laws could impact you.

“As in other states, any action taken by Mississippi to legalize marijuana will conflict with the federal Bank Secrecy Act and other laws that govern bank anti-money laundering procedures,” Fellows told Y’all Politics. “This conflict between state and federal law will create many issues for banks and any business that sells goods or services to the marijuana industry which cannot be solved by the Mississippi Legislature.”

With the Legislature moving toward replacing Initiative 65, Fellows said the MBA will continue to work closely with legislative leaders and state agencies to encourage that any potential medicinal marijuana program provide banks and the public with high levels of transparency that will help all interested parties recognize the difference in legal and illicit marijuana businesses.

“If the state passes a medicinal marijuana program that includes public visibility of important information such as license status and other business details, a few banks may choose to provide limited banking services to licensed marijuana businesses,” Fellows said. “Once the Legislature acts and state regulations are in place, each bank will have to make an individual decision about the amount of risk the bank is willing to take on in providing services to the marijuana industry.”

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss where negotiations on a federal infrastructure bill stands as there had appeared to be a bipartisan agreement between members of the Senate and the White House, that is until President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered their input.

Governor Tate Reeves today announced the creation of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs, within the Mississippi Development Authority, to better coordinate our military and national security efforts in and around the state. This Office will align and integrate the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security priorities, aerospace investments, and university research to capitalize and secure the competitive advantages of the Mississippi National Security Economy.

Along with the creation of this office, Reeves appointed Paul Jerrod “PJ” Waldrop as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Military Affairs. Waldrop has an extensive background in policy and advised multiple U.S. Senators on appropriations and legislative issues. Waldrop previously served as a staffer to former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran. Most recently, Waldrop served as Deputy Chief of Staff and State Director to former U.S. Senator David Perdue (R-GA), who was a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office’s “Tackle the Tape” initiative sought to cut regulations that are anti-competitive and that do not secure the safety and well-being of Mississippians. The initiative, began a year ago, planned to increase economic opportunities for individuals across the state by promoting competition while encouraging innovation and job growth.

This initiative was introduced around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the last year, the SOS pushed their efforts into overdrive, as they have had the opportunity to reduce regulations which have expanded access to quality healthcare and helped small businesses get back to work.

The Mississippi Division of Medicaid announced that they will freeze provider rate reimbursements at their current levels effective July 1, 2021, in accordance with the 2021 Legislative Medicaid Technical amendments bill.

Not everyone was happy with the Legislature’s decision to freeze these rates. Governor Tate Reeves took to Twitter to express his concern of how the freeze would impact providers and consumers.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives again voted (285-120) on a measure that would remove statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol. A similar action was taken by the House last year but was stalled in the Senate. This time, with Democrats now in the majority in the upper chamber, prospects of its passage are better.

The process for removing or changing states’ statues displayed in the U.S. Capitol already exists, and the authority is granted to state legislatures to make these decisions.

Mississippi currently has the statues of Jefferson Davis and James Z. George in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall.

Metal fabricator Viking Metal has located metal building materials manufacturing operations in Philadelphia. The project is a $908,000 corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

“Small businesses are the backbone of Mississippi’s economy, and I commend Barry Clark and the team at Viking Metal for locating these new operations and new jobs in Philadelphia,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “When Mississippians choose to open businesses here at home, it is the greatest testament to our supportive business environment and skilled, hard-working citizens.”

Viking Metal was started by General Contractor Barry Clark in response to metal building materials supply issues.

