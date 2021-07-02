Governor Reeves to set special election.

State Senator Sampson Jackson (D), who represents District 32, told a local news station on Thursday that he will be resigning.

The lawmaker who has represented Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties for 29 years, did not give a reason for the resignation, only saying that it was the right time.

Jackson still has two and a half years left in this current term. As such, Governor Tate Reeves will set a special election soon to fill the District 32 seat.

Senator Jackson is a member of C Phi C Social Fellowship Club, NAACP, Kemper County Political Black Caucus, Farm Bureau and the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association. He is also a Mason.

The Senator has served this term as the Chair of the Forestry Committee in the Mississippi Senate. He also serves as a member on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Corrections, Energy, Highways and Transportation, Interstate and Federal Cooperation, Judiciary B, and Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks committees.

Jackson is originally from Preston and is married to the former Patricia Diane Hayes.