Need for special election for Senate seat arrises.

Sen. Tammy Witherspoon (D) will no longer be a member of the Mississippi Senate after her win to be Mayor of the City of Magnolia.

Senator Tammy Witherspoon resigned from the Mississippi Senate effective June 30, after securing a new position as Mayor of Magnolia in the 2021 election. Witherspoon, a Democratic candidate, beat out the closest runner up Mercedes Ricks (I) by 71 votes.

She sent her letter of resignation to Governor Tate Reeves who will be tasked with setting a special election for her seat.

Witherspoon has served in the Senate since 2016 and represented District 38: Pike, Adams, Amite, Walthall and Wilkinson Counties.

She was the chair of the Enrolled Bills Committee and the vice chair of the Housing Committee. She also served on Appropriations, Environment Protection, Labor, Municipalities, Public Health and Welfare, State Library, and Universities and Colleges committees in the Senate.

Witherspoon was formerly a two term Select-woman of the city of McComb.

She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc & Cure Sickle Cell Foundation. She is married to Anthony Witherspoon.