She reiterated why it was important to stop the “For the People” Act.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the proposed $6 trillion new spending plan the White House and Congressional Democrats are working to push through in the weeks ahead. She also provided an update on where the negotiations stand related to the infrastructure proposal.

In addition, Hyde-Smith, who has spoken out against the “For the People Act” which would have significantly altered how state’s run elections, talked briefly about why this was an important stand to take by Senate Republicans last week.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Hyde-Smith below.