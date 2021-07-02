Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The scientific community and the mainstream media are again issuing dire warnings and prompting talks of shutdowns like the ones endured in 2020. The headlines are stark.

Mississippi currently has the lowest rates in the country when it comes to COVID vaccinations. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers explained this week that Mississippi has 33% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccination while about 30% has been fully vaccinated.

Governor Tate Reeves posted on social media and confirmed that the state of Mississippi has administered 1.99 million doses of the COVID vaccine. Only 90 Mississippians are hospitalized, down from 1,444 individuals. There are also 356 new cases as of yesterday in Mississippi, which is significantly lower than at the beginning of the pandemic.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 180 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 321,944 cases, 7,415 deaths, and 982,012 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/MAn7HFKcMk — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 1, 2021

Mississippi 2nd District Congressman Bennie Thompson has been named the chairman of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee to investigate the events of January 6th that saw a breach of U.S. Capitol Security.

The other Congressmen from Mississippi, all Republicans, opposed the creation of this committee.

“I am firmly opposing Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee to ‘investigate’ the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS 3) said. “Speaker Pelosi’s Select Committee is set up to operate more like the partisan impeachment process than a real investigation, and it will only be used to attack the political opponents of the Democratic Party.”

Governor Reeves tours economic development projects in Alcorn County

Toured $300 million in CapEX from 2 great partners – and a new spec building – under construction in Alcorn County today. Mississippi’s economy is on the move! And communities like Corinth are leading the way! pic.twitter.com/mAuPdfYAqd — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 1, 2021

Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) voted against the Democratic Majority’s $715 billion package reauthorizing surface transportation and water and wastewater programs.

The bill excluded almost all of the Republican alternative proposals in the STARTER Act 2.0, including those that would address the gaps in funding between rural and urban transportation, create more flexibility for local governments to address their state or region’s own unique needs, and streamline costly review processes in order to reduce bureaucratic delays. The legislation passed 221-201.

“This legislation includes more than $715 billion in wasteful spending. One out of every two dollars would go toward Green New Deal requirements. Funding for passenger rail for big cities has been increased eight-fold in this bill, sacrificing our rural roads and bridges for costly urban projects,” Guest said in a speech on the House floor.

I am a part of a proud fifth-generation farming family. The town where I grew up Monticello, Mississippi has a population of fewer than 2,000 people. Rural America is where I come from, and preserving our rural way of life is a priority of mine in the United States Senate. Equitable access to healthcare is one key to making life in rural America sustainable. Unfortunately, this is an uphill climb, as our rural areas are facing so many challenges when it comes to healthcare.

One urgent challenge is the rapidly escalating crisis of rural hospital closures. In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, rural hospital closures hit a record high, and this problem does not show any sign of abating. Sadly, my state of Mississippi has more rural hospitals at risk of closing than any other state in this country.