Dr. Anthony Fauci was featured on meet the press this morning and stated that if he was in Biloxi, Mississippi, he would still wear a mask due to the low vaccination rates in Mississippi even though he’s vaccinated.

Harrison County ranks 2nd in the state of Mississippi for COVID incidence rates. Hinds County in the Jackson area ranks 1st.

Incidence rates in Mississippi overall are down significantly since the beginning of 2021.