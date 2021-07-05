Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was featured on meet the press this morning and stated that if he was in Biloxi, Mississippi, he would still wear a mask due to the low vaccination rates in Mississippi even though he’s vaccinated.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 242 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 4 deaths, and 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 322,186 cases, 7,419 deaths, and 984,043 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/9NH8qjP9Sn — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 2, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the proposed $6 trillion new spending plan the White House and Congressional Democrats are working to push through in the weeks ahead. She also provided an update on where the negotiations stand related to the infrastructure proposal.

Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Sean Tindell is serious about upholding the dignity of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, so much so that he has sent a letter to a movie production company challenging their depiction of the “hard-earned reputation and image” our the troopers.

“Paradise Highway” is currently filming in Mississippi. It is directed by Anna Gutto, a Norway-born screenwriter, and features actors Morgan Freeman, Juliette Binoche and Hala Finley. The film is being produced by Claudia Bluemhuber / Silver Reel.

Commissioner Tindell’s notice to cease and desist outlines that the production company is using official insignia of the state Highway Patrol, with several photographs purporting to show actors wearing uniforms resembling those worn by troopers. He says the manner in which the troopers are depicted in the photos are concerning.

State Senator Sampson Jackson (D), who represents District 32, told a local news station on Thursday that he will be resigning.

The lawmaker who has represented Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties for 29 years, did not give a reason for the resignation, only saying that it was the right time.

Jackson still has two and a half years left in this current term. As such, Governor Tate Reeves will set a special election soon to fill the District 32 seat.

Sen. Tammy Witherspoon (D) will no longer be a member of the Mississippi Senate after her win to be Mayor of the City of Magnolia.

Senator Tammy Witherspoon resigned from the Mississippi Senate effective June 30, after securing a new position as Mayor of Magnolia in the 2021 election. Witherspoon, a Democratic candidate, beat out the closest runner up Mercedes Ricks (I) by 71 votes.

She sent her letter of resignation to Governor Tate Reeves who will be tasked with setting a special election for her seat.

The Mississippi Supreme Court will not rehear the Initiative 65 case where it struck down the state’s initiative process and invalidated the voter approved medical marijuana program.

Supporters of MEVI, Mississippi Early Voting Initiative 78, and Dr. David Allen, sponsor of Initiative 77, sought to intervene in the matter brought before the court by Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler. The Mayor objected to that motion and the Court ruled against their request the filing came well after the deadline.

At the annual Jacinto July 4th Celebration event, held on Saturday, a handful of local legislators told the Daily Journal they prefer addressing medical cannabis and the voter referendum process during next year’s regular legislative session.

State Rep. Nick Bain, R-Corinth, said he is not outright opposed to going special into session to address marijuana and the initiative process, but believes lawmakers should probably just wait to address both issues beginning next year, instead of this summer…

…State Rep. Lester “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville, was more frank in his view of such a session. Carpenter said even though there’s a lot of energy and anticipation around the issue, he believes the Legislature should take its time and evaluate medical marijuana programs other states have implemented.