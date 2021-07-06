The company was found in Starkville in 2006.

High-tech research and development and product development company Camgian Microsystems, Inc., is expanding in the Thad Cochran Research, Technology and Economic Development Park in Starkville. The company is adding 25 new jobs to support its growth.

“Camgian is a golden example of a high-tech Mississippi company doing great things here at home and around the world. Some of the nation’s brightest engineers are located here in our great state – the Silicon Valley of the South,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I know Camgian and its employees will continue putting Mississippi on the map by delivering some of the most sought-after sensors and artificial intelligence products to users across the globe.”

Founded in Starkville in 2006, Camgian is an award-winning developer of intelligent software systems powered by big data and artificial intelligence that drive improvements in the speed and quality of critical decisions for the U.S. military and some of the world’s leading corporations.

“Camgian has been a remarkable corporate citizen, and we celebrate and congratulate them on their continued success,” Mayor Lynn Spruill said. “Starkville is very fortunate to have Camgian consider us home as they further our place in what is now known as the research center of Mississippi. Their support of our military as well as our corporate citizens gives them the best of all possible positions for the future. Their expansion is a wonderful tribute to an exceptional business.”

Camgian has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the most entrepreneurial companies in America and as a prestigious Gartner “Cool Vendor.” In March, the company was awarded a $6.9 million contract with the U.S. Army to develop a next-generation intelligent system for detecting and defeating the growing unmanned aerial threats to U.S. military forces.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the state of Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority as we continue to grow our business,” Camgian Chairman and CEO Gary Butler said. “It is our objective to recruit Mississippi’s best and brightest engineers to tackle some of the world’s most challenging problems in national security, finance and industrial operations.”

The Mississippi Development Authority has certified Camgian for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“In Mississippi, forward-thinking innovators and entrepreneurial companies like Camgian stay a step ahead of the competition with a workforce that is highly-skilled to take on the in-demand, high-tech jobs that are producing some of the most advanced products in the world,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “The work being performed by Camgian once again shines the spotlight on the sharp talent found throughout Starkville and the Golden Triangle Region.”