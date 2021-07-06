New fund will go towards making building improvements at the Mississippi Republican Party headquarters.

Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Republican Party today announced Chairmen of the MSGOP’s newly created Lott-Cochran Statesmen Hall Fund.

“The Mississippi Republican Party is on the frontlines defending our state from radical leftists, cancel culture, and socialist economic policies,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “They are our boots on the ground, and we need to provide support for their base of operations. I encourage you to help keep Mississippi red by donating.”

Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott and former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour have been appointed as the inaugural chairmen of the Fund.

“We are thrilled to announce this new fund that will allow us to make necessary improvements to our Party headquarters,” said Frank Bordeaux, Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party. “The MSGOP has made incredible progress over the past four decades on the local, state, and federal levels. This new fund gives us an opportunity for the Party to have a central office that all Republicans in Mississippi can be proud of and call home.”

Funds will go towards improvements of the Lott-Cochran Statesmen Hall, which has served as the headquarters of the Mississippi Republican Party since 1991. The building was named in honor of Senator Trent Lott and Senator Thad Cochran in 2000.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to give back to the Party that I have called my own since the beginning of my political career,” said Lott. “The MSGOP deserves a headquarters that reflects the success they have experienced over the past several years. I look forward to working with Governor Barbour to restore the Lott-Cochran Statesmen Hall and protect the integrity of this historic site.”

“I am excited to get to work on improving and renovating the Mississippi Republican Party Headquarters. While the MSGOP has seen enormous growth over the past few decades, only limited resources have been put into the upkeep of our central office building. I am confident that Senator Lott, Chairman Bordeaux, and I will be able to make significant progress in the restoration of our Party headquarters,” said Barbour.

Founded in 1956, the Mississippi Republican Party works to elect conservatives to local, state, and federal offices. The MSGOP believes in preserving individual liberties, resisting the overreach of big government intervention, protecting the rights of citizens outlined in our country’s founding documents, and increasing prosperity for all Mississippians.

Release from the Mississippi Republican Party.