Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) cosponsored H.R. 3659, the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, to require the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to take measures to ensure transparency and cooperation with local leadership on the issue of illegal immigration into the United States.

This legislation will also require the current Administration to submit a monthly, state-specific report to Congress and gubernatorial offices, that details the resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal aliens. This bill was introduced as a result of the Biden Administration transporting unaccompanied minors into various states under the cover of night without the consent of state or local officials.

“I recently had the opportunity to visit the southern border with the Congressional Border Security Caucus, where I witnessed first-hand the secrecy and lack of transparency of the Biden Administration on the crisis at our southern border.

“As I left El Paso, I saw a woman on the plane who was badly injured. She wore a full body brace because her back had been broken when she was pushed over the border wall by traffickers. She was on the plane, because the President was sending her deeper into the United States to await adjudication. This woman risked her life, and it was nearly taken, because of President Biden’s open border policies. Many Americans are not aware of this egregious and dangerous abuse of authority, and it is time that the Administration takes accountability for their actions.

“It is the constitutional obligation of Congress to provide oversight for the use of taxpayer dollars by the federal government. I am proud to cosponsor the Migrant Resettlement Transparency Act, because this bill demands accountability from the Biden Administration and answers for the American people.”

This legislation would require the Secretaries of Health and Human Services and Homeland Security to:

Consult with governors and mayors of impacted areas before any federally funded resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal immigrants; and

Provide a monthly, state-specific report to Congress, governors, and the public, that details resettlement, transportation, or relocation of illegal aliens that is federally administered, funded, or involves aliens subject to federal supervision. The report must include: The number of individuals resettled, transported, or relocated. This must be disaggregated by the number of single adults, members of family units, and minors, age, sex, and country of origin. It must also specify the status of their temporary and permanent resettlement, transportation, or relocation; The methods used to determine age and familial status of such individuals; The circumstance in which such aliens are being resettled, transported or relocated; The amount of federal resources being spent on resettlement, transportations, or relocation; Whether educational resources are being provided to these individuals; and Whether such illegal aliens are being granted work permits and/or how they are supporting themselves.



Congressman Palazzo is a member of the House Appropriations Homeland Security subcommittee and Congressional Border Security Caucus and remains committed to finding bipartisan solutions to the crisis at the United States/ Mexico border

Press Release

7/6/2021