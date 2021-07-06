YP Daily Roundup 7/6/21

In February, the City of Jackson lost water service due to the ice storm and residents of Jackson were without water for almost a month. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is working to find solutions to assist residents if a similar situation arises in the future.

Testing for a well at the fairgrounds began last week. Hopes are that it will be able to provide water to those who live in Jackson should the water system fail again as it did in February. Assuming all goes as planned, construction of a well could be completed around the end of this year.

The water system’s failure took place during the time of the Dixie National Rodeo. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson canceled many of the Dixie National Rodeo events due to no access to water.

The United States Court of Appeals for the fifth Circuit will review a Mississippi law that prevents certain convicted felons from voting.

According to the Mississippi Constitution of 1890, individuals that were convicted of certain felonies would never be restored their voting rights. That original list included: bribery, burglary, theft, arson, obtaining money or goods under false pretenses, perjury, forgery, embezzlement, or bigamy…

…The current lawsuit was originally filed by the Mississippi Center for Justice, referring to the existing law as a “Jim-Crow era provision” that was made part of the 1890 Mississippi Constitution.

MCJ, as well as others, including 1896 Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Cooper, believe that these stipulations were created under racist notions, assuming black people were more likely to commit these crimes.

State Sen. Harkins proposes Miss. State Championship tag

I have requested a bill creating a @Hailstatebb National Championship car tag. It will be ready for next session or a special session if the Governor so chooses to include it. More info on how to order will come later. @HailState @lemo22 @JohnCohenAD @hailstateunis — Senator Josh Harkins (@SenatorHarkins) July 5, 2021

“You could have a medical marijuana called medical marijuana but really a recreational use marijuana. Or, you could have the very strict, truly medical marijuana type program,” Fillingane said.

Since Initiative 65 got the ax from the state Supreme Court due to an outdated initiative process, it’ll take action from the state legislature for a medical marijuana program to be established in Mississippi.

“The point right now we’re trying to get to is what do we want to do. Do we have legislation drafted that would accomplish that, and do we have consensus from the house and the senate that there is sufficient majorities in both chambers to pass the bill. My guess is that there will be,” Fillingane said.

Environmentalists and activists claimed victory Saturday after a company canceled plans to build an oil pipeline through southwest Tennessee and north Mississippi, and over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people.

Byhalia Connection said it will no longer pursue plans to build a 49-mile (79-kilometer) underground artery that would have linked two major U.S. oil pipelines while running through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis.

A joint venture between Valero and Plains All American Pipeline, Byhalia Connection had said the pipeline would bring jobs and tax revenue to the region — and it had given to Memphis-area charities and tried to build goodwill in the community. But, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday, Byhalia Connection said it was canceling the project “due to lower U.S. oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We value the relationships we’ve built through the development of this project, and appreciate those that supported the project,” Byhalia Connection’s statement said.

The Better Business Bureau is warning you about scammers that are after child tax credits.

From July 15 through December 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) said it is sending monthly payments direct deposit, paper check or through debit cards.

These payments advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go click here to see who qualifies, how much you may receive and how to address any problems. You will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.