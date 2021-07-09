It is expected that Mississippi lost roughly 6,000 residents in last 10 years, 0.2% of the population.

Lawmakers are gearing up to begin the redistricting process in Mississippi after the results from the 2020 Census begin to emerge. The state did lose a portion of its population, only one of three states to do so.

Redistricting occurs due to population or demographic changes in an area. This can impact House, Senate, local, county and other seats.

Senator Derrick Simmons (D) sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss the redistricting process and how they plan to create the new maps.