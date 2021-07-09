YP Daily Roundup 7/9/21

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 37 attorneys general, to file a lawsuit against Google, alleging exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. This antitrust lawsuit is the latest legal action against the tech giant, claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices. The States accuse Google of using its dominance to unfairly restrict competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices.

Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Kevin Raymond to Director of the Driver Service Bureau.

In his prior role, Raymond served as Deputy Director of the Driver Service Bureau. Before joining the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, Raymond served as Chief Administrator to the Chief of Marine Patrol for the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. He is a seasoned law enforcement officer and began his career with the Biloxi Police Department. Raymond later joined the Gulfport Police Department and was appointed to the rank of Commander. He also served as Deputy Chief of Police with the Moss Point Police Department.

Raymond is a United States Air Force veteran. He proudly served for four years before being honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant.

Child Tax Credit payments rollout next week

#IRS will issue the advance #ChildTaxCredit payments on July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15. Each payment will be up to $300 per child under age 6 and up to $250 per child ages 6 through 17. See: https://t.co/535gR8FJvp pic.twitter.com/Gw4li8iaoD — IRSnews (@IRSnews) July 8, 2021

Jackson, a life-long Democrat, was elected to the Senate in 1991 and was elected to six more terms representing District 32, which includes Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee, and Winston counties.

“I went to the retirement board to talk to a woman over there. I asked her to pull my information up. She asked me why am I still working after she looked at my information. She said I can make the same amount of money from the office at home in retirement. She said I have 48.5 years in the (state of Mississippi) retirement system. I didn’t realize I had that much time,” said Jackson…

…Voters will elect a new District 32 senator in an upcoming special election, which has not yet been scheduled by the governor. Jackson said his son, Keith Jackson, is going to run for the seat.

“If he is elected, I will guide and show him the ropes in the Senate. I don’t care how much knowledge you know. The main thing to be successful in the Mississippi State Senate, you have to build relationships with co-workers as well as with the leadership,” said Jackson.

Canton’s Municipal Election Commission has just days to certify the 2021 general election or tell the state why it refuses to do so.

July 6, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson submitted a show-cause order to the commission demanding it certifies the results or provides a written response telling him why the results are not being certified.

If the commission does not comply, Watson informed members that his office would petition the court to compel it to do so.

The order excludes the two races that are headed to re-election.