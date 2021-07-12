Cubans took to the streets to protest severe economic shortages and lack of freedoms; eruption of discontent not seen in nearly 30 years.

Activists and analysts called it the first time that so many people had openly protested against the Communist government since the so-called Maleconazo uprising in the summer of 1994.

The protests were set off by the ongoing economic crisis in Cuba. The pandemic has eliminated crucial tourism dollars leaving people to spend hours daily to buy basic and necessary food items. Many Cubans have been unable to work due to restaurants and other businesses continue to remain in lockdown.

Elected officials in Mississippi have taken to social media to encourage support of the Cuban people.

Senator Wicker voiced his support for the Cuban people advocating for ending “decades of oppression and dictatorship.”

Congressman Guest stated that Americans have constantly stood for freedom and that the Biden Administration should condemn communist and socialist governments and support the people of Cuba.

Senator Hyde-Smith remarks how she is ‘moved’ by their efforts to advocate for liberty and democracy and how they have suffered under communist oppression for far too long.

Congressman Steven Palazzo writes that he stands with the people of Cuba as they fight to free themselves from the oppressive regimes.

