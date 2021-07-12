Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.



The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued new recommendations for Mississippians as the new Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way throughout the state.

Mississippi has seen increased numbers, relative to a drop in cases once vaccines began being offered, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said most of those cases are coming from the Delta variant.

The new health recommendations include:

All Mississippians 12 years and older receive the vaccination.

All un-immunized individuals wear a mask in public.

All Mississippians older than 65 avoid all indoor mass gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.

All MS residents with chronic underlying issues avoid indoor mass gatherings.

Governor Reeves: No intention to require masks in schools

NEW NOW: Per Governor @tatereeves' spokesperson Bailey Martin: "Governor Reeves has no intention of requiring students or staff to wear masks when they're in school this Fall." https://t.co/06uqC8AbUl pic.twitter.com/JpHJLgG0Mf — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) July 9, 2021

Lawmakers are gearing up to begin the redistricting process in Mississippi after the results from the 2020 Census begin to emerge. The state did lose a portion of its population, only one of three states to do so.

Senator Derrick Simmons (D) sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss the redistricting process and how they plan to create the new maps. Watch the full interview here.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 416 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, two deaths, and 27 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 324,057 cases, 7,439 deaths, and 994,568 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/mcGq67r8kD — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 9, 2021

A new policy from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety changes the process of releasing police shooting videos and encourages more transparency.

DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell said on Thursday that if a “cloak of secrecy” is maintained, then it lends itself to conspiracy theories and incorrect assumptions. He believes that the public should have a right to view the footage and understand exactly what happened in these cases.

“In the past, the policy on responding to public records request as it related to officer involved shootings was that the Department of Public safety in particular the commissioner would exercise his discretion and not provide any reports and or video of any such incidences due to the nature of the investigation,” Commissioner Tindell told Y’all Politics.

President Biden ran for office as a unifier who would heal our nation’s divisions, yet many of his policies continue to alienate millions of Americans. This is especially true with his abortion agenda, which is already one of the most aggressive on record. During his first weeks in office, President Biden opened up U.S. funding for pro-abortion causes overseas, began the process of financing abortion clinics here at home, appointed a radically pro-abortion Secretary of Health and Human Services, and pushed to expand the use of chemical abortions through telemedicine.

More recently, President Biden has ushered in a wave of scientific research that disregards human life. In April, the Biden Administration lifted a ban on federal researchers using the bodies of aborted infants in lab experiments. This decision means taxpayers will now be funding experiments that for millions of Americans are morally indefensible – for example, implanting the cells of aborted babies into lab mice. Making matters worse, the Biden Administration disbanded the ethics board that oversaw and often vetoed these projects, meaning that decisions to fund unethical science will now be made in secret, away from public view.

