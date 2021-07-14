Two Senate seats became vacant after Sen. S. Jackson and Sen. Witherspoon retired in June.

Governor Tate Reeves has set the special election dates for two Mississippi Senate seats.

Both elections for Senate District 38 and Senate District 32 have been set for November 2, 2021. If there is a tie, a runoff will be conducted on November 23, 2021.

SD 32 became vacant after the retirement of Senator Sampson Jackson. He represented Kemper, Lauderdale, Noxubee and Winston counties for 29 years. When he submitted his resignation he only cited that it “was the right time.” There were two and a half years left on Jackson’s term.

SD 38 became vacant when Senator Tammy Witherspoon won the election for Mayor of Magnolia Mississippi. She was first elected in 2016 to represent Pike, Adams, Amite, Walthall and Wilkinson Counties.

Both Senators resignation was effective June 30.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said this about the Senators after they resigned.

“After nearly three decades of service, Senator Jackson has a wealth of experience and knowledge about the legislative process and policy which served his district very well. Senator Witherspoon was equally as dedicated to finding solutions and opportunities for her constituents,” said Hosemann. “Both Senators had a collegial and congenial nature in the chamber, and oftentimes worked across the aisle on issues aimed at making Mississippi a great place to live and work. We are grateful for their service to our State, and we wish them both well in their respective new roles.”

