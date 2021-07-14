YP Daily Roundup 7/14/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

The NFIB Optimism Index increased 2.9 points in June to 102.5, the first time the Index exceeded 100 since November 2020. Seven of the 10 Index components improved and three declined. The NFIB Uncertainty Index increased four points to 83.

“Small businesses optimism is rising as the economy opens up, yet a record number of employers continue to report that there are few or no qualified applicants for open positions,” said NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg. “Owners are also having a hard time keeping their inventory stocks up with strong sales and supply chain problems.”

State-specific data is unavailable, but NFIB State Director Dawn Starns McVea said, “Sales are picking up, but a lack of qualified applicants is making it harder for small businesses to provide the goods and services their customers need and fully recover from the COVID-19 downturn.”

With great and personal apologies – MS with 7 children in ICU with 2 on the ventilator (life support). A hospital has corrected it's report to us from last evening. And yes – 7 children with COVID. Please be safe and if you are 12 or older – please protect yourself — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) July 14, 2021

The Legislative Redistricting committee has set hearings through the month of August as they prepare to redraw the lines of the state’s voting districts. This includes the four U.S. Congressional districts as well as the 174 Mississippi House and Senate districts.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years after the U.S. Census is completed using updated population numbers and demographic distribution within the state.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann indicated they will receive full Census data by September, however it has been mentioned that Mississippi was one of three states that did lose population. The expectation of loss to gross population is roughly 6,000 people.

Today MSDH is reporting 219 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 10 deaths, and 34 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 325,072 cases, 7,451 deaths, and 1,000,991 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/NTQsoJAm2o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 13, 2021

The Mississippi State Department of Health is now blocking comments on its Facebook posts that relate to COVID-19 because of a “rise of misinformation” about the virus and vaccinations.

State health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot says allowing the misleading comments is “directly contrary” to the state’s public health mission.

Sharlot says the comments will be back when the department can effectively halt the harmful and false commentary.

In a letter released by the White House today, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, led by Dayton, Ohio, Mayor Nan Whaley, announced their support for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, urging U.S. Senate and U.S. House leaders to pass the plan.

Two Mississippi mayors signed on to the letter: Errick Simmons of Greenville and Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson. Both mayors are Democrats.

The White House says the letter is signed “by more than 369 bipartisan mayors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.” The group claims that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework would make our economy “more sustainable, resilient and just.”

Reminder: The @MLB caved to the woke mob and moved tonight’s All-Star Game out of Atlanta. The Georgia voting law makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat, but Atlanta workers are still missing out on millions in revenue. https://t.co/o73RWjHzwh — Senator Roger Wicker (@SenatorWicker) July 13, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., along with U.S. Representative Michael Guest, R-Miss., today introduced a resolution in recognition of the Mississippi State University baseball team winning the 2021 NCAA College World Series.

The resolution cites the team’s historic season, outstanding players, and the pride the championship brought to Mississippi.

“Congratulations to the Mississippi State University Bulldog baseball team on their outstanding achievement,” Wicker said. “Their hard work and dedication throughout the season and the College World Series have paid off, resulting in the first national title in the university’s history. They have made their school and our state proud.”

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP added $550,129,035 into the state’s economy, Mississippi Department of Human Services says.

And that’s just during the first half of 2021, the agency says.

It’s about a 14% increase over the same period in 2020.