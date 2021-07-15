Nancy and Zachary New receive updated indictments from federal court

Nancy New and Zachary New have received a new indictment from a federal grand jury. They were originally charged with money laundering, ID theft and wire fraud in federal court in March.

The new indictment added new charges that included four counts of “aggravated identity theft,” there were five already included in the previous indictment. The new indictment from the federal court will take the place of the one filed in March.

RELATED: Nancy New and Zach New indicted in Federal Court

“We are continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with our federal partners to advance this case, and today is another step toward justice for the taxpayers,” State Auditor Shad White. “I am proud of the joint work we have done with federal investigators that led to this indictment.”

The News, a mother and son, ran New Learning Resources, Inc. which operated New Summit School in Jackson. The charter school operates predominantly off of private funds but is allowed to pull some public money for students who need specialized academic care.

In the original indictment, the News were charged with filing fraudulent claims, on pupose, in order to get reimbursement money to funnel into the school.

It is estimated that New Learning Resources School District fraudulently obtained an excess of four million while the News were filing fraudulent indictments.

In 2020, State Auditor Shad White arrested John Davis, the former Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS); former DHS employee Latimer Smith; Dr. Nancy New, owner and Director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc.; Zach New, Assistant Executive Director of MCEC; Anne McGrew, accountant for MCEC; and Brett DiBiase in connection with a multimillion-dollar embezzlement scheme.

515870224 Nancy and Zach New by yallpolitics on Scribd