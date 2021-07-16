Dr. Andrea Mayfield has resigned as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board (MCCB). Her resignation is effective immediately. No reason was given for Mayfield’s immediate resignation.

Dr. Mayfield had served as Executive Director since December 1, 2015.

“Since 1996, Dr. Andrea Mayfield has dedicated her professional career to community colleges,” said Mr. John Pigott, chair of the Mississippi Community College Board. “We appreciate her commitment to the system and wish her the best in the future.”

Kell Smith has been named as the interim-Executive Director. He has serviced with the board since 2008 and is currently the Director of Communications and Legislative Services.

In the coming weeks, the MCCB will begin the search process for a new Executive Director.

Dr. Mayfield previously served as President of Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, Alabama and has more than 23 years of experience in the Mississippi community college system.

She worked at East Mississippi Community College from 1996 until 2014 and started out as an instructor of biological science. Mayfield received a Bachelor or Science from Livingston University, a Master of Arts in Teaching of Biological Sciences from the University of West Alabama and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership with a special emphases in higher education administration from Mississippi State University.

The MCCB has served the state for over 33 years. It concentrates efforts to improve statewide educational opportunities and advancement of the community college system through coordination, support, leadership and advocacy. The MCCB supports the 15 community colleges as they educate and train Mississippi’s future by delivering more than 250 programs of study to over 97,000 students annually.