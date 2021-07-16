Today, the America First Policy (AFPI) announced former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant as a Senior Advisor for AFPI’s Center for 1776. In this capacity, Bryant will work closely with the AFPI team to advance and restore national pride and unity through a renewed understanding of our Nation’s Founding.

“AFPI is thrilled to have Gov. Phil Bryant join our team,” stated AFPI President/CEO Brooke Rollins. “His transformational leadership and work as Governor of Mississippi brings a tremendous breadth of knowledge and expertise to AFPI’s Center for 1776. Working alongside with the legendary Lou Holtz, Phil and the team will be on the frontlines to ensure American values are not forgotten and remain the foundation for our Nation’s future. We are truly honored to have him join us to accomplish this important work.”

The Center for 1776 today released a report, “Curricula: What Parents Need to Know to Get More Involved.” The report explains that with increased parents and citizen involvement, we can restore our education system and ensure our students are being taught high-quality curriculum rather than politically motivated deceptions about our country and its founding ideals. To read the report in its entirety, click here.

His full bio can be found below.

Governor Bryant is originally from Mississippi and serves as a Senior Advisor at AFPI. Phil Bryant is a founding member of Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners where he provides strategic advice and counsel and business development services to some of the world’s largest industry leaders. Governor Bryant served two terms as Mississippi’s 64th governor from 2012 to January 2020 prior to opening is his consulting firm. He also served as Mississippi’s lieutenant governor, as state auditor, and as a legislator in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

While serving as Mississippi’s chief executive officer, Governor Bryant largely centered his efforts on creating new economic opportunities, among other things. Under Governor Bryant’s leadership Mississippi saw its lowest-ever unemployment rate, its lowest-ever high school dropout rate, its lowest-ever teen pregnancy rate, its highest-ever number of jobs, its highest-ever number of graduating physicians, its highest-ever K-12 reading and math improvement scores, and its highest-ever high school graduation rate. Governor Bryant served as chairman of the Education Commission of the States; chairman of the Southern States Energy Board; chairman of Jobs for America’s Graduates; and chairman of the Royal Commonwealth Society of the United States.

The Moorhead native and former deputy sheriff earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southern Mississippi and a master’s degree in political science from Mississippi College, where he also received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws Degree. Before being elected governor, he served as an adjunct professor of government at Mississippi College. Governor Bryant resides in Hazlehurst, Mississippi with his wife Deborah. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Press Release

7/16/2021