YP Daily Roundup 7/16/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Thus far, the mid-term attention in Mississippi has been on the 4th Congressional District where incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo is likely to face a number of primary challengers as well as potential general election opponents in 2022. This is due, in large part, to the ongoing ethics inquiry that is pending in the U.S. House related to the use of campaign funds, leading some to believe the six term Republican could be vulnerable.

Palazzo has currently drawn three Republican challengers along with a Libertarian and an Independent opponent.

But the South Mississippi district will not be the only seat where challengers are lining up to take on the current incumbent.

The analysis conducted by CNBC shows that the Magnolia State offers low housing costs, inexpensive energy, and all-around affordable prices.

“These ten states are where a dollar went the furthest last year, and where prices have been heading in the volatile first half of this year versus one year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” wrote Scott Cohn. “Also listed are average prices for selected items, based on the 2020 Average Cost of Living Index by the Council for Community and Economic Research, C2ER.”

Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Mississippi negotiated throughout the span of 2012 to 2015. After these negotiations failed, the U.S. DOJ then sued Mississippi in 2016. The State lost this lawsuit in September 2019 after a month-long trial in June 2019 in the court of Judge Carlton Reeves.

The Legislative PEER Committee released its latest report titled A Review of the Mississippi State Parole Board.

The Mississippi State Parole Board has the exclusive responsibility to grant, refuse or revoke parole. The PEER compliance report reviewed the laws policies governing the Parole Board and found several instances of non-compliance.

The report states that in 2019, the State Parole Board established hearing dates within thirty days of an offender’s parole eligibility for only 53% of offenders who were eligible for parole. While the other 47% of hearing dates were untimely, not all of the them were late.

Governor Reeves: Taxpayer-funded abortions are wrong

.@POTUS’ budget proposal & Dems spending plans remove the Hyde Amendment so your tax dollars can fund abortion. Abortion is wrong. Taxpayer-funded abortions are wrong. Thanks @RepMichaelGuest @CongPalazzo @RepTrentKelly for fighting to keep it in place. #HydeSavesLives pic.twitter.com/E7bUPZHDQY — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 15, 2021

Nancy New and Zachary New have received a new indictment from a federal grand jury. They were originally charged with money laundering, ID theft and wire fraud in federal court in March.

The new indictment added new charges that included four counts of “aggravated identity theft,” there were five already included in the previous indictment. The new indictment from the federal court will take the place of the one filed in March.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined fellow Republicans on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee in sending President Biden a letter that calls on him to withdraw his nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The letter highlights the false and misleading statements made by nominee Tracy Stone-Manning in a sworn statement to the Committee. The Senators also point out Stone-Manning’s extremist activities that disqualify her to lead the BLM, which administers almost 250 million acres of federal lands and nearly 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., spoke from the Senate floor lamenting the effects of inflation on Mississippi residents because of Democratic overspending.

During his speech, Wicker referred to the recently announced 5.4 percent consumer price index increase. “This represents the largest year-over-year price surge since 2008,” Wicker said. “It’s a tax increase on every American consumer.”

Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) has signed on to a House resolution to show his unwavering support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after Democratic Members of Congress called for the federal government to defund the DHS and its corresponding law enforcement agencies.

Palazzo, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security has been a strong advocate for border patrol agents and other homeland security law enforcement officials during his tenure in Congress.

Former Meridian city councilwoman, Kim Houston, will be a candidate for state Senate District 32.

Houston posted her intentions to Facebook Thursday afternoon. The Democrat served two terms on the Meridian City Council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year.

Houston will make her formal announcement Tuesday, July 20, with a series of appearances in the four counties that make up the district.