YP Daily Roundup 7/16/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.
YP – Mississippi Congressional Campaign Reporting Points to 2022 Mid-Term Challenges
Thus far, the mid-term attention in Mississippi has been on the 4th Congressional District where incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo is likely to face a number of primary challengers as well as potential general election opponents in 2022. This is due, in large part, to the ongoing ethics inquiry that is pending in the U.S. House related to the use of campaign funds, leading some to believe the six term Republican could be vulnerable.
Palazzo has currently drawn three Republican challengers along with a Libertarian and an Independent opponent.
But the South Mississippi district will not be the only seat where challengers are lining up to take on the current incumbent.
YP – Mississippi ranked by CNBC as most affordable state to live in
The analysis conducted by CNBC shows that the Magnolia State offers low housing costs, inexpensive energy, and all-around affordable prices.
“These ten states are where a dollar went the furthest last year, and where prices have been heading in the volatile first half of this year versus one year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” wrote Scott Cohn. “Also listed are average prices for selected items, based on the 2020 Average Cost of Living Index by the Council for Community and Economic Research, C2ER.”
YP – U.S. District Judge Reeves rules on remedial plan for the MS Department of Mental Health
Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the state of Mississippi negotiated throughout the span of 2012 to 2015. After these negotiations failed, the U.S. DOJ then sued Mississippi in 2016. The State lost this lawsuit in September 2019 after a month-long trial in June 2019 in the court of Judge Carlton Reeves.
The state was forced to enter into a remedial process after Judge Reeves ruled in September 2019 that Mississippi was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
Judge Reeves has now ordered that an independent monitor be put into place to oversee Mississippi‘s embattled mental health care system.
MSDH COVID-19 Reporting
Today MSDH is reporting 557 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, four deaths, and 37 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's #covid19 totals are now 326,270 cases, 7,460 deaths, and 1,003,825 persons fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/o27ZriRtsO
— MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 15, 2021
YP – State Board of Education sets policies to resume in-person schooling as primary teaching mode
The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) passed two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year.
The policies set requirements for districts that choose to offer a virtual learning option to individual students and establish standards for virtual learning days.
The SBE’s action aligns with the requirements of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARP), which provides money to schools to help safely reopen and maintain safe operations.
As a requirement of ARP, school districts receiving funds must develop a plan for the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services. School districts must update their plans at least every six months through September 30, 2023. Districts must seek public input on their plans take such input into account when revising their plans.
YP – PEER recommends changes to Mississippi State Parole Board
The Legislative PEER Committee released its latest report titled A Review of the Mississippi State Parole Board.
The Mississippi State Parole Board has the exclusive responsibility to grant, refuse or revoke parole. The PEER compliance report reviewed the laws policies governing the Parole Board and found several instances of non-compliance.
The report states that in 2019, the State Parole Board established hearing dates within thirty days of an offender’s parole eligibility for only 53% of offenders who were eligible for parole. While the other 47% of hearing dates were untimely, not all of the them were late.
Governor Reeves: Taxpayer-funded abortions are wrong
.@POTUS’ budget proposal & Dems spending plans remove the Hyde Amendment so your tax dollars can fund abortion.
Abortion is wrong. Taxpayer-funded abortions are wrong.
Thanks @RepMichaelGuest @CongPalazzo @RepTrentKelly for fighting to keep it in place. #HydeSavesLives pic.twitter.com/E7bUPZHDQY
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 15, 2021
YP – Nancy and Zachary New receive updated indictments from federal court
Nancy New and Zachary New have received a new indictment from a federal grand jury. They were originally charged with money laundering, ID theft and wire fraud in federal court in March.
The new indictment added new charges that included four counts of “aggravated identity theft,” there were five already included in the previous indictment. The new indictment from the federal court will take the place of the one filed in March.
YP – Hyde-Smith seeks withdrawal of Biden BLM nominee
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined fellow Republicans on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee in sending President Biden a letter that calls on him to withdraw his nominee to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The letter highlights the false and misleading statements made by nominee Tracy Stone-Manning in a sworn statement to the Committee. The Senators also point out Stone-Manning’s extremist activities that disqualify her to lead the BLM, which administers almost 250 million acres of federal lands and nearly 700 million acres of subsurface mineral rights.
YP – Wicker blames Biden economics for massive inflation
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., spoke from the Senate floor lamenting the effects of inflation on Mississippi residents because of Democratic overspending.
During his speech, Wicker referred to the recently announced 5.4 percent consumer price index increase. “This represents the largest year-over-year price surge since 2008,” Wicker said. “It’s a tax increase on every American consumer.”
YP – Palazzo Addresses Border Funding Issues in Homeland Security Markup, Stands with DHS Law Enforcement
Congressman Steven Palazzo (MS-4) has signed on to a House resolution to show his unwavering support for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after Democratic Members of Congress called for the federal government to defund the DHS and its corresponding law enforcement agencies.
Palazzo, a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security has been a strong advocate for border patrol agents and other homeland security law enforcement officials during his tenure in Congress.
WTOK – Former councilwoman to run for state Senate
Former Meridian city councilwoman, Kim Houston, will be a candidate for state Senate District 32.
Houston posted her intentions to Facebook Thursday afternoon. The Democrat served two terms on the Meridian City Council and ran unsuccessfully for mayor this year.
Houston will make her formal announcement Tuesday, July 20, with a series of appearances in the four counties that make up the district.