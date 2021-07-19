Legislation will force human rights sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Bill offered as Biden Administration mulls easing sanctions on Iranian regime.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is cosponsoring legislation to force the imposition of human rights sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the regime’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of S.2374, legislation introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas). It would require the President to follow the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Act of 2016, which allows sanctions against individuals responsible for human rights violations or actions of corruption.

“There really shouldn’t be any question about imposing these human rights sanctions on leaders in Iran. Their record of aggression, not just on their own people, but also to our nation, its allies, and interests is well known. The administration should give up any misguided notion that not issuing these sanctions will make Iran more agreeable to the interests of the freedom-loving world,” Hyde-Smith said.

The Biden administration is considering easing U.S. sanctions on Iran as part of its nuclear negotiations with Iran. Both Khamenei and Raisi are already subject to U.S. human rights sanctions.

Other S.2374 original cosponsors include Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

A PDF copy of the bill is available here.