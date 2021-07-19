The MSDH reported 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a large number of cases over the weekend at 2,326 new cases, which averages around 775 cases daily for the 3 days. Outbreaks within long term care facilities are back up to 40 but there have only been 3 reported deaths over the weekend.

The state had been seeing an increase in cases as the Delta variant began to ramp up among Mississippians, but the cases from the weekend alone surpass the entire average of cases from last week. It was reported by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs that the majority of cases being seen in Mississippi are coming from the Delta variant.

Dobbs said on Monday morning that the cases have come from all over the state, with the Northwest corner of Mississippi, particularly, DeSoto County, making up for many of the cases reported over the weekend.

Dobbs said on Monday morning that the cases have come from all over the state, with the Northwest corner of Mississippi, particularly, DeSoto County, making up for many of the cases reported over the weekend.

He said all age groups are being impacted. There has been a surge in cases among children, teens and young adults. Dobbs noted that around 93 percent of the deaths recorded from the Delta variant are among those who are unvaccinated, and the unvaccinated are making up about 95 percent of all cases.

The symptoms between the original COVID-19 virus and the new variant are mostly the same, however, the Delta variant seems to be twice as contagious.

Dobbs said MSDH is continuing to recommend that anyone over the age of 12 that is eligible to receive the vaccine do so. MSDH has primarily backed the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the Johnson and Johnson option.

Hospitals are also seeing more patients. Dobbs tweeted on Sunday that ICU beds were “getting tight again.”