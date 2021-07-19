Mississippi politics, college football enthusiasts will be tuning in to the Fair.

State Rep. Scott Bounds joined Y’all Politics on Monday to give a preview of the upcoming Neshoba County Fair. Bounds said the traditional fair is back in full swing this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Political speaking is set for Wednesday and Thursday (July 28 and 29) with elected leaders such as Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker Philip Gunn headlining.

Bounds said there would be a new “football” segment this year, featuring Ole Miss Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Mississippi State Football Head Coach Mike Leach, and Southern Miss Football Head Coach Will Hall.

Watch the full interview below.