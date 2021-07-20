The Democrat-backed legislation would undermine right-to-work states like Mississippi.

Various bills are floating around D.C. aimed at infrastructure spending. One of those is a $3.5 trillion package being pushed by Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT). In that legislation, Sanders is pushing for inclusion of the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, or PRO Act, which would significantly alter the employment laws in the 27 right-to-work states, including Mississippi.

Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS03) joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to discuss the infrastructure debates between the two chambers in Congress as well as to outline why the PRO Act should not be included in any infrastructure bill as it would be detrimental to Mississippi’s businesses and workers.

Watch the full interview with Congressman Guest below.