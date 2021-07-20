Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Political speaking is set for Wednesday and Thursday (July 28 and 29) with elected leaders such as Governor Tate Reeves, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker Philip Gunn headlining.

Bounds said there would be a new “football” segment this year, featuring Ole Miss Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin, Mississippi State Football Head Coach Mike Leach, and Southern Miss Football Head Coach Will Hall.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a large number of cases over the weekend at 2,326 new cases, which averages around 775 cases daily for the 3 days. Outbreaks within long term care facilities are back up to 40 but there have only been 3 reported deaths over the weekend.

The state had been seeing an increase in cases as the Delta variant began to ramp up among Mississippians, but the cases from the weekend alone surpass the entire average of cases from last week. It was reported by State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs that the majority of cases being seen in Mississippi are coming from the Delta variant.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 2,326 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 3 deaths, and 40 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 329,130 cases, 7,468 deaths, and 1,007,618 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/6kNyeh19px — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 19, 2021

State Rep. Anderson on rise in COVID numbers: Well Mississippi – you wanted, here it is

Consequences of not getting vaccinated and poor mask wearing. Well Mississippi—you wanted it here it is. This is ridiculous and the deaths that will definitely follow were completely avoidable. #PutYourMaskBackOn #GetVaccinated https://t.co/bqn43OYjZr — Rep. Jeramey Anderson (@jerameyanderson) July 19, 2021

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is cosponsoring legislation to force the imposition of human rights sanctions on the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the regime’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Hyde-Smith is an original cosponsor of S.2374, legislation introduced by Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas). It would require the President to follow the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Act of 2016, which allows sanctions against individuals responsible for human rights violations or actions of corruption.

“There really shouldn’t be any question about imposing these human rights sanctions on leaders in Iran. Their record of aggression, not just on their own people, but also to our nation, its allies, and interests is well known. The administration should give up any misguided notion that not issuing these sanctions will make Iran more agreeable to the interests of the freedom-loving world,” Hyde-Smith said.

WJTV – Two Hinds County supervisors accuse board president of mishandling taxpayer money