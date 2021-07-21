Major Haynes will manage several key divisions within the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Major Charles

Haynes to Coordinator of Officer-Involved Shootings, the Criminal Information Center, and the Digital Forensics Unit.

Major Haynes most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Legislative Affairs and Governmental Affairs Divisions. He previously served as Governmental Affairs Director. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience, having served in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Unit, on the Mississippi Joint Terrorism Task Force as an Officer, as a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper and SWAT member, and as a Police Officer with the Brandon Police Department.

Major Haynes holds a Master of Science in Leadership degree and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management degree from Belhaven University. He is also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Mississippi Regional Command College, the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (Class 276), Mississippi Highway Patrol Cadet Class 57, and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to support and work with the men and women of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation,” said Major Charles Haynes. “We will continue to provide impartial investigative support to local, state, and federal agencies to solve crimes within the state of Mississippi effectively.”

“We are truly honored to have Major Charles Haynes join our MBI Division,” said Lt. Colonel Lee Morrison, Director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. “Major Haynes has consistently demonstrated innovative skills throughout his career and will be an asset to MBI and the citizens of Mississippi.”

“Major Charles Haynes has served as an invaluable member of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety team for a number of years,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Major Haynes’ extensive law enforcement experience will allow him to effectively manage several key divisions within the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, including Officer-Involved Shootings, the Criminal Information Center, and the Digital Forensics Unit.”

Press Release

7/21/2021