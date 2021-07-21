NFIB Mississippi State Director Dawn Starns McVea says business optimism is up as well as employment numbers.

State Director Dawn Starns McVea sat down with Y’all Politics to discuss the current business climate and where they expect to head in the next few months.

The National Federation of Independent Business reported that business optimism had grown 2.9 points in June to 102.5, which is the first time the index has been over 100 since November of 2020.

RELATED: NFIB Survey: Labor Shortage Remains a Challenge for Small Businesses as Inflation Increases

When it comes to filling jobs, 46% of owners reported job openings that were still not filled, which is a decrease of two points from May but still historically high. Small employers have plans to fill open positions, job creation plans over the next three months rose to a net 28%, up one point.