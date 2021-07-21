New Way Trucks committed to creating 120 jobs representing $4 million corporate investment.

Recycling and refuse equipment manufacturer New Way Trucks is increasing production capacity in Booneville. The project is a $4 million corporate investment and will create at least 120 jobs.

“Mississippi boasts a strong portfolio of business advantages, all of which assist in keeping companies like New Way Trucks competitive in today’s marketplace,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Mississippi’s strongest advantage is our people, who are committed their employer’s success just as much as their own. That can-do spirit pays off tremendously when companies are ready to grow, and we thank the New Way Trucks team for again recognizing the benefits of a Mississippi location and bringing these new jobs to Prentiss County.”

New Way Trucks announced in October 2019 that the company would locate operations in the former Wolverine Tube building in the Booneville/Prentiss County Industrial Park. There, employees manufacture a full line of refuse trucks designed for the collection of residential and commercial solid waste.

“We have been so pleased with the partnerships created with the State of Mississippi, MDA, Prentiss County, and the City of Booneville that increasing our presence here was an easy decision,” said New Way Trucks CEO Mike McLaughlin. “The skilled workforce and business friendly climate here in northeast Mississippi are key to helping New Way meet our planned growth strategies and to support our growing customer base across North America and beyond.”

For the expansion, New Way Trucks is opening additional manufacturing operations in a 66,000-square-foot facility purchased by Prentiss County. At the new location, employees will manufacture and fabricate parts and sub-assemblies, as well as conduct research and new product development. The new jobs will be added at both facilities.

“New Way Trucks has quickly become part of the Prentiss County family. The fast and successful ramp up of new operations, quality products being manufactured locally and the company’s commitment to being active in the community has the Prentiss County Board of Supervisors excited about the future of our county and New Way Trucks. The Board welcomes this expansion and vows continued partnership for the future,” Matt Murphy, President, Prentiss County Board of Supervisors said.

“The city of Booneville is proud of the success that New Way Trucks has had and excited about their growth,” Mayor Chris Lindley said. “The capital investment and great paying jobs being added are a testament to the quality of our workforce. The Board of Aldermen and I thank New Way for their commitment to doing business in our great city.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building upgrades. MDA also certified New Way Trucks for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“The strong manufacturing workforce found in Prentiss County stepped up to the plate to get to work for New Way Trucks when the company announced it was locating in Booneville nearly two years ago,” said MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville. “Since then, employees have worked hard for the company, producing some of the best refuse and recycling vehicles in the industry. That dedication to a job well done, combined with their strong manufacturing skills, played a significant role in the company’s decision to grow so quickly in north Mississippi.”

Prentiss County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

“TVA and Prentiss County Electric Power Association congratulate New Way Trucks on its decision to expand operations in Booneville. It is always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to growth in the Valley,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “We are proud to partner with Prentiss County Development Association, Prentiss County, city of Booneville, and Mississippi Development Authority to help companies, like New Way Trucks, create job opportunities and growth in the region.”

New Way Trucks expects to begin operations in the new facility by the end of the year and plans to fill the new jobs over the next two years.

Release from MDA.