Company is creating 75 jobs in Lincoln County.

AITX Railcar Services, LLC is expanding in Brookhaven. The project is a $23.36 million corporate investment and will create 75 jobs.

“AITX has been a valued employer in southwest Mississippi for nearly five decades. The company’s latest expansion in Lincoln County serves as an excellent example of a supportive business environment and strong workforce combining to provide businesses like AITX with the right environment for lasting growth and success,” Governor Tate Reeves said.

The company has had operations in Bude since 1974 and announced it was locating a maintenance facility in Brookhaven in 2013. The Brookhaven facility currently complements the activities of the Bude facility, providing light maintenance activities, cleaning and ‘quick turn’ light repair capabilities geared toward expediting railcars back into service. The Bude facility performs wreck repair, wheel and axle repair, cleaning, interior lining and painting services. AITX chose to expand at the Brookhaven location due to the availability of land at the company’s site and direct service from the CN Railroad. The expansion will allow for a full range of services at the Brookhaven site for AITX’s customers, including coatings and heavy repair.

“We at AITX value our outstanding working relationship with Brookhaven, Lincoln County and the state of Mississippi,” John C Ward, Vice President-Repair Services, AITX, said. “We are grateful to the mayor’s office, the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, the Brookhaven-Lincoln County EDA Executive Director, MDA and Governor Reeves for all the support provided to bring this expansion to Mississippi. We look forward to a long-term successful operation at a full-service Brookhaven facility.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for the extension of a rail spur.

“MDA is glad to support AITX as the company brings 75 new jobs to Brookhaven. While 2020 was certainly filled with challenges, 2021 is booming with new opportunities for the citizens of Mississippi, such as these new jobs being created by AITX,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “We appreciate the company’s leadership for choosing to grow in Mississippi and are excited for its future growth and success. We are proud to see yet another announcement of new jobs coming to southwest Mississippi and applaud the region’s local leaders for their efforts.”

AITX plans to fill the 75 new jobs within approximately two years of completing the expansion.

“On behalf of the Lincoln County Board of Supervisors and the city of Brookhaven, we are pleased that AITX has chosen to expand the Brookhaven facility,” Garrick Combs, Executive Director, Brookhaven-Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Development Foundation added. “AITX is a great corporate citizen that continues to build on legacy of a major employer and investor in Brookhaven and Southwest Mississippi.”