The former Mayor of Moss Point and his wife were sentenced today by a federal court in South Mississippi for their roles in committing fraud.

Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced Mario King to 30 months in federal prison with 3 years of supervised release after his time is served. He also must pay $8,000 in fines.

King’s wife, Natasha, was placed on probation per the recommendation of prosecutors. She was ordered to pay $5,500 in fines. In total, the couple must pay jointly $6,937 in restitution.

State Auditor Shad White issued a statement on the Kings’ sentencing. His office played a key role in the initial investigation.

“The King case came to our office when a whistleblower approached me many months ago. We then began working closely across state and federal entities to move the case forward. It’s good to see the case come to a conclusion today,” said Auditor White. “This should be a lesson to every politician: you cannot lie and defraud the public of money.”

The Kings were initially charged with 13 federal charges of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government. The Kings solicited funds from a benefit gala but did not use that money for its intended purpose, which was to support a mental health program for the Moss Point School District.

Mario King resigned as Mayor of Moss Point in February of this year after he and his wife pled guilty to one federal charge of wire fraud.

The couple had been in the process of relocating to Texas. He was also under investigation in Texas on allegations of mortgage fraud. That revelation came to light earlier this summer.