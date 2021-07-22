The Sales Tax Holiday will run through Saturday, July 31.
maintains a sales tax holiday each summer as back to school preparations heat up.
The 2021 Mississippi tax-free holiday will take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, to midnight Saturday, July 31.
These no-tax days offer a prime opportunity to stock up on school supplies, clothing, and more ahead of the upcoming school year.
During this weekend, the state sales tax of 7% will be waived on purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies that are selling for less than $100 per item.
Items that are not included in Mississippi’s tax-free weekend include things such as electronics and accessories.
Miss. Code Ann. Section 27-65-111(bb) defines the eligible items as below:
- “Clothing” is any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.
- “Footwear” is any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any similar items.
- “Accessories” as jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, briefcases, and similar items do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday.
- “School Supplies” means items that are commonly used by a student in a course of study.
The 2021 Sales Tax Holiday Guidance published by the Department of Revenue lays out the full list of ineligible or eligible tax-free items ahead of next weekend.