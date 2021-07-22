The Sales Tax Holiday will run through Saturday, July 31.

Mississippi maintains a sales tax holiday each summer as back to school preparations heat up.

The 2021 Mississippi tax-free holiday will take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 30, to midnight Saturday, July 31.

These no-tax days offer a prime opportunity to stock up on school supplies, clothing, and more ahead of the upcoming school year.

During this weekend, the state sales tax of 7% will be waived on purchases of clothing, footwear and school supplies that are selling for less than $100 per item.

Items that are not included in Mississippi’s tax-free weekend include things such as electronics and accessories.

Miss. Code Ann. Section 27-65-111(bb) defines the eligible items as below:

“Clothing” is any article of apparel designed to be worn on the human body including pants, shirts and blouses, dresses, coats, jackets, belts, hats, undergarments, and multiple piece garments sold as a set.

“Footwear” is any article of apparel for human feet except for skis, swim fins, roller blades, skates, and any similar items.

“Accessories” as jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, briefcases, and similar items do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday.

“School Supplies” means items that are commonly used by a student in a course of study.

The 2021 Sales Tax Holiday Guidance published by the Department of Revenue lays out the full list of ineligible or eligible tax-free items ahead of next weekend.