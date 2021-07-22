Chairman Bryan says he doesn’t intend on calling any additional hearings regarding medical marijuana.

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee met to hear from a series of speakers as the lawmakers continue to gather information in preparation for a medical marijuana bill to implement a program in the state.

The committee heard testimonies from:

Lynn Parry , American Medical Association’s task force on cannabis

, American Medical Association’s task force on cannabis Jessica Rice , Executive Director of Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association

, Executive Director of Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association Cedrick Anderson and Roderick Woullard , the Mississippi Minority Cannabis Association

, the Mississippi Minority Cannabis Association Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency in Michigan

After each individual spoke in front of the senators, Chairman Sen. Hob Bryan stated that one of the goals he had in mind with holding the public hearings is to flesh out the issues and have some public conversation. Chairman Bryan feels as if the committee has accomplished this.

“I do not intend to call any additional hearings. I think the hearings we’ve had have been productive,” said Bryan. “Just speaking for myself, I think that I have gotten something out of every single presentation at every single hearing which is a pretty good track record.”

Senator Kevin Blackwell, the lead lawmakers on the issue in the upper chamber, is currently working on medical marijuana legislation and has previously stated to Y’all Politics that he expects to have a measure ready for consideration in August.

Chairman Bryan said that he expects the committee to rejoin again at some point in the future to discuss the legislation that Blackwell has been working on as Senate and House leadership gains consensus.

Governor Tate Reeves has stated that he will not call a special session to address a medical marijuana program until the Legislature has reached an agreement. Reeves wants to avoid a lengthy and costly special session.