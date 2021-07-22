YP Daily Roundup 7/22/21

Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs raised the ire of many Mississippians last week when he called critics on social media “anti-science Nazis” and “excuse monkeys” in a Department of Health press conference.

“You know, the anti-science Nazis on social media try to find anything to make an excuse, right? Excuse monkeys,” Dobbs said during the roundtable. “Just saying, ‘Oh, it was this!’ And every time you give them data that undermines it they find another thing. It’s like a twisty-turney thing, you know?”…

…The clip of Dobbs’ comments was shared by State Rep. Steven Hopkins who called on the doctor to resign.

“Thomas Dobbs if you had any shred of integrity left you would resign immediately after this,” Rep. Hopkins wrote on his Facebook page, tagging Dobbs and Governor Reeves. “This is unprofessional and totally uncalled for. This is the United States not China! People are free to speak their mind and make their own health care choices.”

Fiscal year 2021 has come to a close as of July 1. Total revenue reports for the year but the Mississippi state budget over $1 billion above sine die estimates.

Total revenue collections for the month of June FY 2021 are $45,284,462 or 6.52% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through June 2021 are $1,049,742,298 or 18.45% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through June 2021 are $924,496,097 or 15.90% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 961 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 57 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 330,664 cases, 7,485 deaths, and 1,014,078 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/e1xpTDDVBI — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 21, 2021

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS02) announced today that he is leaving the lawsuit he filed, in partnership with the NAACP, against former-President Donald Trump regarding the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot in light of his selection as Chairman of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Select Committee to Investigate the incident further.

In a statement, Thompson said he wanted to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest…

…In an interview with the Guardian released today, Thompson said he is prepared to investigate Trump and depose members of Congress and former senior Trump administration officials as the committee goes about their work.

“Absolutely,” Thompson told the Guardian regarding his intent to pursue a wide-ranging inquiry against the former President and some of his most prominent allies on Capitol Hill. “Nothing is off limits.”

NFIB Mississippi State Director Dawn Starns McVea says business optimism is up as well as employment numbers.

Commissioner Sean Tindell has announced the appointment of Major Charles

Haynes to Coordinator of Officer-Involved Shootings, the Criminal Information Center, and the Digital Forensics Unit.

Major Haynes most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner of External Affairs for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Legislative Affairs and Governmental Affairs Divisions. He previously served as Governmental Affairs Director. He has 17 years of law enforcement experience, having served in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Unit, on the Mississippi Joint Terrorism Task Force as an Officer, as a Mississippi Highway Patrol State Trooper and SWAT member, and as a Police Officer with the Brandon Police Department.

Recycling and refuse equipment manufacturer New Way Trucks is increasing production capacity in Booneville. The project is a $4 million corporate investment and will create at least 120 jobs.

“Mississippi boasts a strong portfolio of business advantages, all of which assist in keeping companies like New Way Trucks competitive in today’s marketplace,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Mississippi’s strongest advantage is our people, who are committed their employer’s success just as much as their own. That can-do spirit pays off tremendously when companies are ready to grow, and we thank the New Way Trucks team for again recognizing the benefits of a Mississippi location and bringing these new jobs to Prentiss County.”

New Way Trucks announced in October 2019 that the company would locate operations in the former Wolverine Tube building in the Booneville/Prentiss County Industrial Park.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today voted for legislation to shore up funding for the Crime Victims Fund, a Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant program that supports state-level programs that help crime victims.

The Senate voted unanimously to approve the bipartisan VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021 (HR.1652/S.611), a measure to refortify the Crime Victims Fund which has experienced declining resources in recent years.

“Unfortunately, Mississippi is not immune to the troubling increases in crime we’re witnessing across the country even as some advocate against law enforcement. All crimes produce victims, which makes shoring up the Crime Victims Fund important,” Hyde-Smith said.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today announced a $663,080 grant to allow the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) to continue research on deterrents to prescription opioid abuse.

Hyde-Smith, who serves on the Senate Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education (Labor-HHS) Appropriations Subcommittee, said last week’s release of U.S. drug overdose data underscores the need for the UMMC research.

“Opioid addiction, which too often starts with legitimate physician prescriptions, affects individuals and our overall society. The rise in fatal drug overdoses in Mississippi and across the United States tells us that deterrence research at UMMC should continue,” Hyde-Smith said.

Santander will pay $3.7M to Mississippi; misled consumers are eligible for refund.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to protect Mississippi consumers from unfair and deceptive business practices that seek to scam them out of their hard-earned money. This settlement will deliver meaningful relief to harmed consumers and will provide future protection from predatory lending practices,” said Lynn Fitch.