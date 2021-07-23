The former Navy Seal could be a future White House contender.

Over the years, the Neshoba County Fair has hosted many national political figures, from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump Jr., and the 2021 edition looks to be no different.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw, a high profile Republican frequently mentioned among future potential Presidential contenders, will be on hand at Mississippi’s Giant House Party this weekend.

Crenshaw is slated to give brief remarks at the Grandstand to open the horse races. The Harness and Running Horse Races are scheduled to start at 2:00pm.

Crenshaw is a former Navy Seal who served in five overseas deployments. He was medically retired in September of 2016 as a Lieutenant Commander after serving ten years in the SEAL Teams. His commendations include two Bronze Stars (one with Valor), the Purple Heart, and the Navy Commendation Medal with Valor.

Soon after, Crenshaw completed his Master’s in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He was elected to Congress in 2018 to represent Texas’ Second Congressional District. The Congressman serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, among others.

