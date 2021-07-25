The high profile Republican is frequently mentioned among future potential Presidential contenders.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R) joined Y’all Politics on Sunday morning from the Neshoba County Fair. This is his first visit to Mississippi’s Giant House Party.

Crenshaw spoke on the concerns he’s hearing from Americans, from the Biden border crisis to small businesses struggling to find workers. He said inflation and rising gas prices are on the minds of most Americans.

The Congressman is looking toward the 2022 midterms and to helping Republicans take back the majority in the House. Crenshaw said the GOP needs to put some roadblocks in front of the Biden Administration, and a part of that is making Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy the next Speaker of the House.

As to his future beyond 2022, Crenshaw said it’s too early to tell what may be in the cards for him on the national stage.

Watch the full interview with Congressman Crenshaw below.