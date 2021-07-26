Decorators and florists across the state, now is the time to submit your holiday decorations for the Christmas at the Mansion competition.

First Lady Elee Reeves has announced the second annual ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition.

It began in 2020 when First Lady Reeves contacted florists and designers all over the state to submit ideas for ‘Christmas at the Mansion’. The competition came about to honor those who are working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Due to the overwhelming response last year, the First Lady has decided to make the contest an annual tradition.

“It is hard to believe a year has passed since we began planning our first ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ competition. After seeing the success of last year’s competition, it was clear we should make this a yearly tradition. The unique and creative ideas from florists and designers throughout Mississippi were incredible, and we cannot wait to see what this Christmas will hold,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “Our first Christmas in the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion was made even more special by the work we got to do with Scott Reed of Petal Pushers in West Point. We look forward to finding our next ‘Christmas at the Mansion’ decorator and showcasing their work throughout the 2021 Holiday Season.”

If you would like to participate please make all submissions by August 31, 2021. A winner will be selected and their decorations welcomed at the Governor’s Mansion by December 1, 2021.

All proposals must include a plan for take down after the holidays.

For those interested in featuring their talents at the Governor’s Mansion this holiday season, please contact Chief of Staff for First Lady Elee Reeves, Ann Beard, at [email protected] for project specifications, budget details, and more.