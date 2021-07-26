NFIB State Director Dawn McVea says the upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday is a good opportunity for people who support local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 downturn. Mississippi ’s tax holiday on clothes, shoes, and school supplies is July 30-31.

“Our economy is better than it was last summer, but a lot of local stores still are still recovering,” McVea said. “Our hope is that people remember that the sales tax holiday applies to local businesses as well as the chain stores and that they’ll support the small, independent businesses that contribute so much to Mississippi’s economy.”

Small businesses account for 99.3% of all businesses in the state, and they employ 46.5% of Mississippi’s workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. A study by American Express found that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community and creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity as employees and owners purchase local goods and services.

“Small business really is the engine that drives Mississippi’s economy,” McVea said. “We should do everything we can to help local merchants get through these difficult times.”

Press Release

7/26/2021