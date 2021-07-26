Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R) joined Y’all Politics on Sunday morning from the Neshoba County Fair. This is his first visit to Mississippi’s Giant House Party.

Crenshaw spoke on the concerns he’s hearing from Americans, from the Biden border crisis to small businesses struggling to find workers. He said inflation and rising gas prices are on the minds of most Americans.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker convened a hearing today to examine the current issues adversely affecting environmental justice. He invited Tracy Harden, owner of Chuck’s Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, to testify on the need to control devastating flooding in southern Mississippi.

Wicker has been a dedicated supporter of the Yazoo Backwater Pumps project…

…Harden said the Yazoo Backwater Project is comprised of three key features—levees along the Yazoo River completed in 1978 that keep water within the river during high water; the Steele Bayou gates on the Yazoo completed in 1969 to prevent the Mississippi from flowing backwards into the South Delta; and the final, unfinished feature—a set of pumps to pump water over the levee when the gates are closed.

“This system is interconnected, and without all three functioning features, it just doesn’t work,” Harden offered to the committee.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,317 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 8 deaths, and 62 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 333,180 cases, 7,502 deaths, and 1,017,820 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/cJZ3I6Q9Ma — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 23, 2021

In the past few weeks, heavy rains have drenched our state and caused flash floods in Bolivar, Tallahatchie, and Calhoun Counties. In Jackson, high water from the Pearl River has repeatedly threatened metro residents, including last year when floods damaged 600 homes. On the coast, residents are frequently subject to floods during hurricane season. Yet the most persistent and destructive flooding has occurred in the South Delta, where a lack of flood control has put residents at constant risk of devastation…

…As the Army Corps recognized in its formal review process, these pumps would not only protect residents but would also be a win for wildlife and the environment. The installation of groundwater wells would lead to better water quality, and nearly 2,500 acres of cropland would be reforested, providing quality habitats for fish and wildlife. Because of these and other benefits, the project has received backing from groups like The Nature Conservancy of Mississippi and the Farm Bureau. As the legal process plays out, I am working to ensure this project moves forward so that the federal government’s 80-year-old promise to Mississippi can finally be fulfilled.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) joined the rest of the Senate Republicans in an effort to urge President Biden to end his efforts for a capitol gains tax increase on family-owned businesses, farms and ranches.

The Republican Senators sent the President a letter urging him to repeal this part of the tax code. They cited that it would leave devastating multi-generational impacts that could lead to job loss, liquidation or outright closure.

They say the proposal is part of a Democratic effort to find revenue sources that will pay for the multi-trillion dollar American Families Plan proposed by the President.

Initiative 77 sponsor, Dr. David Allen, joined WLOX’s News This Week on Sunday to talk about his effort to legalize marijuana in Mississippi.

