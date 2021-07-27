Larry Ware and Debi Cox to fill new rolls in office of State Auditor.

State Auditor Shad White has named Larry Ware as the new Director of Investigations. He has also named Debi Cox as the new Deputy Director of Investigations for the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

“We have an incredible team of professionals in the Investigations division, doing some of the most important white-collar crime work in the region. The addition of Larry and the promotion of Debi will only make that division stronger. We will continue to tackle corruption on behalf of the taxpayers,” said White.

Ware came to the Auditor’s office in 2021 after serving as the director of the Public Integrity Division in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. He is a Mississippi State University graduate and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

He served as the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Association “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” in 2012 and has been recognized as a “Top Cop” several times.

“I am honored Auditor White has entrusted me with leading the Investigations Division of the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor,” Ware said. “I look forward to working with the dedicated staff of the Auditor’s Office and our partners to continue serving the citizens of Mississippi.”

Cox has been a longtime investigator with the Auditor’s office. She most recently served as Lead Special Agent in South Mississippi. Cox graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I’m excited to continue building on the work the office has already done, and I’m grateful to Auditor White for this opportunity,” said Cox.

Ware and Cox replace Richie McCluskey and Bo Howard, the outgoing Investigations Division leadership.

“Both Richie and Bo did an incredible job, helping land some of the biggest public embezzlement cases in state history during their time at the Auditor’s office,” said Auditor White. “But when you land big cases, other offices start to notice your work and try to recruit you, which is what happened. I’m excited for the two of them and their families. Now we turn to making this office the strongest it can be going forward.”