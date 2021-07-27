The Mississippi Development Authority invites qualified teams that are developing new products or services in the energy and agriculture technologies to participate in the “Pitch in the V-Quad” competition to be held on Aug. 26.

Each pitch must include elements that cover the team’s level of technology readiness, market readiness, team members’ competencies, use of funds and business strategy. The competition is limited to 15 teams. MDA will award three teams venture development grants totaling $25,000.

The competition is supported by the Energy Program for Innovation Clusters Prize from the U.S. Department of Energy, which MDA won to highlight the state’s technology-based entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ten teams were selected to participate in the first stage of the V-Quad accelerator program.

V-Quad’s goal is to build an innovative, virtual incubator network to support Mississippi entrepreneurs launching businesses focused on energy- and agriculture-related technologies. V-Quad is a public-private partnership that connects Mississippi’s research universities, industry, government and non-profits into an inclusive, tech-based entrepreneurial network.

The competition is open to teams of high school and college students, university or community college faculty, for-profit businesses, non-profit organizations, public-sector employees or any combination of individuals from these entities.

In addition to traditional energy and agricultural activities, examples of eligible projects include the use of information and communication technology, robotics, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, unmanned aerial and terrestrial vehicles and genomics within the energy and agriculture technologies.

The deadline to express intent to “Pitch in the V-Quad” is Friday, Aug. 20. For more information, go to mississippi.org/vquad or email [email protected] with the subject line “Pitch in the V-Quad.”

Press Release

7/27/2021