Caleb May, Circuit Judge who presides over the 8th Judicial Circuit of Mississippi, spoke at the 2021 Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday.

Judge May reminisced on his first time speaking at the Neshoba County Fair in 2015 when he ran for County Prosecutor for Neshoba County.

May shared how he’s proud to serve as a Circuit Court Judge and how he strives to remain transparent and fair in his court.

“It’s not just speed and efficiency that we’re concerned about. As circuit court judges fairness under the laws in Mississippi and under the United States is what we have to ensure,” stated May.

The judge discussed how he takes extra care in instructing the jurors on the law and procedure, and he makes sure the lawyers “tow the line” when applying law and procedure.

“Ensuring fairness to all those who enter our courts is the number one priority because that’s the foundation of our society and government and it makes living in Mississippi and living in the United states the best,” remarks Judge May. “I’m proud to be working as your Circuit Court judge and ensure that fairness.”

He ends his speech by looking back over the last year.

“It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come in a year and where we were a year ago,” May said.