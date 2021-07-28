Judge Joey Kilgore, Chancery Judge for the 6th Chancery Court District, speaks at the 2021 Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday.

Kilgore spoke on three different areas during his time: the COVID pandemic, family law clinics for self represented litigious, and the youth intervention court.

COVID rocked everyone’s world and everyone’s instinct last year was to shut down, the judge said, but courts couldn’t do that because of their constitutional duty.

Kilgore also told the crowd that he believes that Mississippi has one of, if not the best youth courts in Mississippi.

“I know you see stories of juvenile crimes in the paper and it can be frustrating because you don’t really know how those were resolved or if justice was served, but please be assured that these offenders are being handled,” stated Judge Kilgore.