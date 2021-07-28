Stay up-to-date on what’s in the news with the Y’all Politics Daily Roundup.

State Auditor Shad White has named Larry Ware as the new Director of Investigations. He has also named Debi Cox as the new Deputy Director of Investigations for the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.

“We have an incredible team of professionals in the Investigations division, doing some of the most important white-collar crime work in the region. The addition of Larry and the promotion of Debi will only make that division stronger. We will continue to tackle corruption on behalf of the taxpayers,” said White.

Ware came to the Auditor’s office in 2021 after serving as the director of the Public Integrity Division in the Mississippi Attorney General’s office. He is a Mississippi State University graduate and a Certified Fraud Examiner…

…Cox has been a longtime investigator with the Auditor’s office. She most recently served as Lead Special Agent in South Mississippi. Cox graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi and is a Certified Public Accountant.

Lt. Gov. Hosemann tells state’s municipal leaders together they can improve infrastructure

Water. Sewer. Broadband. In the coming years, we have the opportunity of a lifetime to shore up our municipal infrastructure we depend on every day. Working together will result positive change not just for one or two years, but for one or two generations. #MML2021 @MMLonline pic.twitter.com/uw2d3gwEI8 — Delbert Hosemann (@DelbertHosemann) July 27, 2021

Senator and Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jack Reed (D-RI), brought forth an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would require women to sign up with the Selective Service between the ages of 18 and 25. Currently, the U.S. Military only requires men to participate in this draft.

The bill passed the committee by a vote of 23-3 with Senators Hawley (R-MI), Cotton (R-AR) and Warren (D-MA) voting against it. Officially five of the committee’s Republicans voted no to the amendment, which included Senator Roger Wicker, Senator James Inhofe and Senator Mike Rounds. If the current version of the NDAA becomes law, women would be required to register a year from its enactment, according to an article by Roll Call.

Wicker, who has made the NDAA a priority, said he is opposed to this amendment.

“As an Air Force veteran, the father of an Air Force officer, and the son of a World War II veteran, I have enormous respect for the men and women who have answered the call to serve our great nation,” said Senator Wicker. “I support our military’s efforts to offer more opportunities for women who want to volunteer to serve. But when I think of my own daughters and granddaughters, I could not in good conscience support an amendment that would compel their military service.”

Thompson set for more hearings after first January 6 committee meeting

@BennieGThompson on @January6thCmte: "We could come back before the end of the August recess." pic.twitter.com/u4CBQfmOod — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2021

The Mississippi Development Authority invites qualified teams that are developing new products or services in the energy and agriculture technologies to participate in the “Pitch in the V-Quad” competition to be held on Aug. 26.

Each pitch must include elements that cover the team’s level of technology readiness, market readiness, team members’ competencies, use of funds and business strategy. The competition is limited to 15 teams. MDA will award three teams venture development grants totaling $25,000.

The competition is supported by the Energy Program for Innovation Clusters Prize from the U.S. Department of Energy, which MDA won to highlight the state’s technology-based entrepreneurial ecosystem. Ten teams were selected to participate in the first stage of the V-Quad accelerator program.

MSDH COVID-19 Reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 1,291 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 15 deaths, and 81 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. State #covid19 totals: 338,079 cases, 7,523 deaths, and 1,024,968 persons fully vaccinated. Full information: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/OHQ5uWJp7o — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) July 27, 2021

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) expressed dissatisfaction with a lack of action to resume offshore energy leasing by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. A federal court recently overruled President Biden’s executive order to “pause” the new lease sales.