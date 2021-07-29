More than 200 Senators, House Members Sign Brief, Say Supreme Court Should Let States Protect Life

Some members of Mississippi’s congressional delegation joined with the House Pre-Life Caucus on Thursday to lead congress in filing an amicus brief that supports the current lawsuit out of Mississippi that pertains to the state’s 15 week abortion ban. The suit, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is being heard with the U.S. Supreme Court

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.), Trent Kelly (R-Miss.), and Michael Guest (R-Miss.), along with House Pro-life Caucus Co-Chair Chris Smith (R-N.J.), filed the brief. In total, 44 Senators and 184 members of the House of Representatives signed the brief.

“Mississippi is at the forefront of the fight for life, and I am glad to lead the charge in Congress on behalf of the unborn,” Wicker said. “For too long, the precedents of Roe and Casey have prevented states from taking meaningful steps to protect life in the womb. My colleagues and I are urging the Supreme Court to correct these decades of injustice.”

“In taking up Mississippi’s pro-life law, the Supreme Court has a chance to reconsider the current misguided abortion jurisprudence. As a Senator, as a woman, and as a mother, I think this case offers us a chance to overturn Roe and return the abortion issue to the political process and away from activist judges,” Hyde-Smith said. “I am thankful so many of my colleagues are standing with Mississippi and against unlimited abortion on demand in this case.”

“I am proud to see that Mississippi is leading the nation in the fight to defend the unborn- challenging outdated precedents that strip states of their ability to ban abortion procedures. This case offers a monumental opportunity for the highest court in the land to recognize states’ right to defend the unborn. I stand with my colleagues and urge the Supreme Court to stand up for the countless innocent lives at the heart of this case,” said Palazzo.

“We are pleased to join this important brief. Mississippians believe in the sanctity of life and our values to defend the unborn should be safeguarded,” Kelly said.

“Mississippi remains united in our desire to protect the lives of our unborn children, which is why the Mississippi delegation has come together to support the right to life movement in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court. This case is a strong step in defending our unborn children and I am thankful for the opportunity to support their right to life,” Guest said.

Lawmakers ask the Court to uphold Mississippi’s law as effectuating important state interests, or, alternatively, return this case to the lower courts for consideration on a full evidentiary record, recognizing that certain precedents [Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey] may be reconsidered and, where necessary, be wholly or partially overruled.

The bill came to pass in Mississippi in 2018. It would prevent an abortion after 15 weeks except in cases of medical emergency.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization, an abortion clinic in Jackson, Miss., sued on the grounds that the law violates the viability standard established by Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The Fifth Circuit affirmed the district court’s decision on these grounds.

Click here to read the full amicus brief.

