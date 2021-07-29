Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey spoke at the 2021 Neshoba County Fair on Thursday.

Commissioner Brent Bailey started his speech off by saying that he has been to the Neshoba twice, but this is the first time speaking as the newly elected Public Service Commissioner.

Bailey says that he gets to help oversee hundreds and millions of dollars distributed across the state due to broadband, root out robo-callers that try to interrupt our daily lives, and administering some of the lowest utility rates in the Southeast and in the nation.

He then goes on to describe some of the things they are doing for Mississippians.

After the record breaking ice storm in February, across the state about 200,000 didn’t have power. The Commission investigated and reviewed the condition and resiliency of electric, natural gas, water, sewer, and communications across the state.

“Just in the 22 counties in central Mississippi, those counties will receive up to $52 million that could be used for water, waste water, and broad band and other things of worth,” stated Brent Bailey.

In response to robs-callers, Bailey said that just within the central district, his office received over 7,428 complaints from customers just in the first six months of this year.

Bailey closed by saying that he has always loved to come to Neshoba County Fair and thanks his staff.