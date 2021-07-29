Wicker says the false positive COVID test should not disqualify Sam Kendricks.

Olympian Sam Kendricks, a pole vaulter from Oxford, Mississippi, was denied the opportunity to compete at the Tokyo Olympics after a single positive COVID-19 test.

Kendricks had tested negative three times before the positive test. After entering quarantine, Kendricks took another COVID-19 test that returned a negative result.

Sam Kendricks is an alum of the University of Mississippi – Ole Miss – where he took back to back NCAA championships before launching his professional career. He won the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 and went on to the Rio Olympics, where he took home the bronze medal.

“My question is this, Mr. President. What is the health risk of a follow up test? How could it possibly hurt anyone or anything to make sure you’ve got it right when you tell a young American he can’t compete for his nation in the Olympics?” stated Senator Wicker.

Wicker said that he’s not just disappointed, he’s outraged. He goes on to say that a young athlete is unfairly missing out on his chance to show his talent to the world and and represent his country.

“I send my best wishes and congratulations to Sam Kendricks and his family for the good grace they have displayed in the face of this unfair and pointless disqualification,” remarked Senator Roger Wicker. “And, allow me to state emphatically that I am not willing to be so gracious. If this actions stands – and I hope it will not stand – this hidebound decision by the decision-makers in Tokyo should make them ashamed of themselves.”

Senator Wicker urges the President to reconsider and use common sense and fairness by allowing Sam to get a confirming test and allow him to represent his country.